A symbolic protest was held today at the Morinë border crossing, which links Kukës with Kosovo, under the slogan “November 28, protest until unification – One nation without borders.” The initiative focused on the demand to eliminate customs duties between Albania and Kosovo and was organized by Fatmir Bardhoci, producer and president of the American Albanian Civic League.

Bardhoci said that Albanians continue to be divided among seven states, even though they have declared independence. He cited Kukës and Prizren as examples of two Albanian cities separated by a border and called for the opening of an economic border between Kosovo and Albania. According to him, Kukës should be declared a free economic zone, following models applied in several European countries, with the aim of curbing the departure of residents. He also announced that the protest would be organized every November 28.

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The border area was decorated with red-and-black flags, while, according to VOAL, the number of citizens crossing in both directions was lower compared with a year earlier.

The organizers had announced that the gathering would begin at 09:00. In a statement published before the protest, they emphasized that, while an Open Balkan is being discussed, Albanians continue to face border barriers between them. According to them, the event aimed to deliver a call for stronger economic and institutional cooperation, in the interests of citizens and businesses on both sides of the border. Media outlets and citizens from Kosovo and Albania had been invited to attend.