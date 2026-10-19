The bar exam is coming to Albanian! Shasivari: I am counting down the days until the 35-year barrier is removed

The bar exam is coming to Albanian! Shasivari: I am counting down the days until the 35-year barrier is removed

Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari met today with students and deans of law faculties to present the legal solution that will make it possible to finally hold the bar exam in Albanian.

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Before the meeting, Shasivari said he was counting down the days until the removal of the language barrier that had lasted 35 years and excluded Albanian from the bar exam.

“I count in hours, meaning I am counting the hours and days until the 35-year barrier is removed,” Shasivari said.

For the first time since the country gained independence, the bar exam will be held in Albanian. Although eight Albanian ministers have headed the Justice Ministry, none of them took steps to resolve this issue.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 14:55

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