The Municipality of Pristina has designated a new location for the mural dedicated to Mother Teresa, placing it on the facade of a building owned by the capital, near the statue of Zahir Pajaziti and opposite the Grand Hotel. The decision was made after the Kosovo Police, at the request of the State Prosecutor, halted work at the building housing the Ministry of Economy.

Leotrim Retkoceri, director of Public Services at the Municipality of Pristina, confirmed to Gazeta Express that the mosaic would be installed today. The mural’s inauguration had been planned for this Saturday, on National Flag Day.

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Meanwhile, Police Commander Fatmir Balaj had earlier informed Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama that the State Prosecutor had ordered the suspension of the work until the court issued a decision. The issue is related to a dispute between the Municipality and the Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration.

Rama had disagreed with this position, arguing that public spaces and facades fall under the capital’s responsibility, while the mural’s installation is supported by a decision of the Municipal Assembly. He had also stated that the work would continue even if arrests were made.

Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama was seen in Zahir Pajaziti Square.

After receiving the official notification, Rama said that the Municipality would not intervene to resume work at the original location, taking into account that today is a national holiday.

The Ministry of Economy announced the previous day that it had approached the police, claiming that the Municipality had unlawfully intervened in its building. The Municipality, for its part, insists that the project has a legal basis, as the Municipal Assembly approved a decision on November 6 to subsidize the cultural project “Mother Teresa,” which provides for the installation of the mural in Zahir Pajaziti Square.