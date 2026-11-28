The Basic Prosecution Office in Ferizaj has asked the Basic Court to impose pre-trial detention on the three defendants in the case codenamed “Border 2”, during which 136 kilograms of a substance suspected to be marijuana were seized.

The suspects—a North Macedonian citizen and two citizens of Kosovo—are suspected of having committed criminal offenses related to the purchase, possession, distribution and unauthorized sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and analogues.

Të lidhura None found

Preliminary investigations have raised suspicions that the three individuals had previously assigned themselves duties for transporting the narcotics. One of them was driving an “Audi A6” carrying the substance, while the other two were traveling in separate vehicles to monitor and control the route.

During the police attempt to stop him, the driver of the “Audi A6” disobeyed the order and sped away. The pursuit ended in a traffic accident, in which two people were injured.

The vehicle went out of control near the “Milenium” establishment. After police intervention, it was stopped and the driver was arrested, while the suspected narcotic substance was also found inside the car.

The driver is also suspected of committing the criminal offense of “Causing general danger”.