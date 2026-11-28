U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed his congratulations to the Albanian people on November 28, Independence Day. In his message, he praised relations between Albania and the United States, saying that Washington is ready to expand cooperation with Tirana in the fields of defense and foreign policy.

Rubio emphasized that the ties between the two countries are based on shared security, economic development and people-to-people relations. In particular, he highlighted the fight against international organized crime, mentioning the joint commitment to target transnational criminal groups, drug-trafficking cartels and their associates.

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The message also included cooperation on cybersecurity. The U.S. secretary praised the work of the two countries in responding to risks in this sector, at a time when Albania is strengthening its cyber capabilities.

In conclusion, Rubio said that the United States looks forward to further expanding every aspect of its relations with Albania, which he considers to be in the interest of both sides. According to him, the strategic partnership between the two countries helps ensure that the citizens of Albania and the United States are safer and more prosperous.

Albania has been a member of NATO since 2009.

The U.S. secretary’s message came on the 114th anniversary of the declaration of Albania’s Independence, on November 28, 1912, in Vlora. A state flag-raising ceremony was held in the city today, attended by the leaders of Albania and Kosovo. Meanwhile, a protest against the government was held in Tirana.