The international agency Reuters has reported on the protest against the Albanian government in Tirana, which, according to it, has escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and the Police.

Thousands of people, including students, marched Saturday on the streets of the capital demanding the removal from office of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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The clashes began after protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the security forces. The police responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets, Reuters reported.

The main causes of discontent are linked to accusations of corruption, lack of employment opportunities and difficulties in the education system. The rallies have been ongoing for months and have taken place not only in Tirana but also in other cities of the country, where episodes of violence have not been absent.

During Saturday’s protest, a group of masked demonstrators attacked a government building with stones and tried to enter the prime minister’s office. Police forces intervened to stop them.

“Enough is enough; corruption, poverty, emigration,” declared one of the protesters, as cited by the international news agency.

Another slogan used during the rally was “Albania is not for sale.” The slogan was also linked to the controversies over the luxury coastal project supported by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of American President Donald Trump.

The government led by Edi Rama has rejected the corruption accusations and has called for dialogue with the protesters. At the same time, it has announced several economic measures aimed at reducing the burden on families in need.

Reuters describes this situation as one of the biggest political challenges for Edi Rama since taking power in 2013.