Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski paid a working visit today to REK Bitola, where he met with the management of REK Bitola and AD ESM.

According to a statement he posted on Facebook, the meeting focused on reviewing how these structures operate, their capacities and the difficulties related to the country’s energy system.

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Mickoski said that the discussion covered ongoing activities, the progress of energy capacities, current problems and plans to increase efficiency in the future.

“Communication, coordination and the ongoing commitment of institutions and employees are important for the stable operation of the energy system and ensuring reliable electricity production,” he wrote on Facebook.