Prime Minister Edi Rama commemorated the birthday of Adem Jashari through a Facebook post, describing him as the Legendary Commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army. In the message published for November 28, he wrote: “We also remember with respect the birth of ADEM JASHARI.”

According to Rama, November 28 is a blessed day for Albanians, while the birth of Adem Jashari has been honored with respect for many years. On November 28, 1997, in Llausha of Skenderaj, the Kosovo Liberation Army appeared publicly for the first time. Jashari, who was a KLA commander, fell in Prekaz in March 1998.

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The commemoration of Jashari came on a day when Rama was in Vlora, where he took part in the state flag-raising ceremony together with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and President Justina Shiroka Pula. This was her first official visit to Albania, according to media in Tirana. After the ceremony, the leaders of the two countries held a meeting over coffee in Vlora.

President Justina Shiroka Pula also included in her message for November 28 the memory of the Legendary Commander’s birthday and the first public appearance of the KLA. She stated that the Kosovo Liberation Army fought for Kosovo’s freedom and that the country’s history cannot be separated from the right to freedom.

Earlier during the day, Edi Rama had also conveyed his congratulations to citizens on the occasion of November 28, linking this holiday with Albania’s goal of becoming part of the European Union.