Rama meets Mark Rutte in Brussels, next NATO summit in Tirana reconfirmed

The next NATO summit will be held in Tirana, it was reconfirmed during Prime Minister Edi Rama’s meeting with the Alliance’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte, in Brussels this Tuesday. The decision to hold it in the Albanian capital was made by the member states.

By hosting the summit, Albania will be the host country for NATO’s highest-level political forum. Euro-Atlantic security and stability in the Western Balkans are also expected to be discussed.

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The meeting focused on Euro-Atlantic security, expanding cooperation among allies and Albania’s role in the Alliance. According to an official statement from the Media and Information Agency, Rama and Rutte reviewed security challenges, including hybrid threats, cyberattacks, disinformation, foreign interference and the protection of critical infrastructure. Both sides stressed the need for stronger coordination among member states to address these risks.

The discussion also covered the development of Corridor VIII as a military mobility route between the Adriatic and the Black Sea. The corridor is considered important for NATO’s mobility and operational readiness on its southeastern flank. In the same context, the two sides discussed the Porto Romano project and its potential to develop infrastructure and logistics capacity in support of the Alliance.

As a NATO member, Albania reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the transatlantic partnership and fulfilling its collective defense obligations.