He promoted him himself, then wanted to burn him,” Artan Hoxha explains why Veliaj named Arbër Hajdari

He promoted him himself, then wanted to burn him,” Artan Hoxha explains why Veliaj named Arbër Hajdari

Journalist Artan Hoxha said on “Të Paekspozuarit” on Vizion Plus that Erion Veliaj had promoted Arbër Hajdari himself. Veliaj named Hajdari in a letter he published after a visit from Minister Toni Gogu, claiming that Rama had asked him to hand over the municipality to Hajdari.

“I’m reminded of something the prime minister said: they are welcome to bite each other’s heads off, and may they do just that. The biggest organization is him, up there. I saw what they had reduced the Socialist Party to that day when the sticks and clubs came out at party headquarters. That’s what he has reduced it to.

Të lidhura

None found

“As for what they do, let them do whatever they want. I don’t care at all.

“What interests me is what is happening to the state. I’m not a party member, so what they do within the party is not my concern.

“As for Erion Veliaj bringing up a name, I know Veliaj promoted Hajdari himself as a public figure. They were both in the U.S. together. Veliaj seems to have sensed what was happening and wanted to burn someone he himself had invested in. We heard talk that Hajdari was a candidate; when Binaj’s name came up, Arbër Hajdari was the name most widely tipped on the other side.

“I don’t care whom he puts forward as a candidate. Braçe has declared himself a candidate and is wandering around the city,” Hoxha said.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 23:00

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