Rama, go” written on fine notices as protesters challenge police: We did not block the roads; we protested peacefully

On November 3, the 22nd student protest against the government took place. Participants called for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

Journalist Renaldo Salianji reported that the citizens’ protest was continuing outside the Prime Minister’s Office. According to him, police had warned them over a megaphone that they would be fined if they did not leave.

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Some protesters told police that they had notified officers about the protest and that the fines were illegal. Several people were taken to a police station, where they were informed that they had been fined 50,000 old lek for obstructing vehicle traffic.

Salianji said the 50,000-lek penalty was provided for under a normative act approved by the government. The protesters who were fined refused to pay and wrote “Rama, go” on their fine notices.

The journalist said that none of the people he had spoken with had paid the fine. They insisted that they had protested peacefully and had not obstructed vehicle traffic.