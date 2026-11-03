18-month-old baby is fifth confirmed measles case in Macedonia

The number of confirmed measles cases in Macedonia has reached five, Health Minister Sasho Klekovski announced today. The latest case is an 18-month-old baby.

According to the information available so far, the disease has been confirmed in three babies, a 45-year-old man and a citizen of Kosovo.

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Klekovski said a link is suspected between the case involving the foreign national and three cases involving citizens of North Macedonia. An epidemiological analysis by the Institute of Public Health is expected to determine whether there is a link.

The minister urged citizens to check whether they have received both doses of the measles vaccine or have previously had the disease. He said he does not believe in mandatory vaccination because, in his view, such measures only increase public resistance.

Noting that measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases and that the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours, Klekovski advised anyone who notices symptoms to call a doctor. He said they should not go directly to a healthcare facility, where they could put other patients at risk.

He also urged parents not to send children to kindergarten or school if they show symptoms of measles.