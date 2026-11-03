Service member wounded with service weapon at Kuçovë Air Base, transferred to Trauma Hospital

Service member wounded with service weapon at Kuçovë Air Base, transferred to Trauma Hospital

A service member was wounded with his service weapon while on duty at Kuçovë Air Base. The incident occurred this Tuesday, November 3, at around 16:46.

The Ministry of Defence said the injured service member, identified by the initials E.D., sustained a shoulder wound. After receiving immediate first aid, he was taken to Berat Regional Hospital.

Të lidhura

None found

Doctors found that his vital signs were within normal ranges and that his life was not in danger. He was then transferred to the University Trauma Hospital in Tirana for specialized treatment.

Military Police arrived at the scene and are following procedures to document the case and fully establish the causes and circumstances of the injury.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 20:02

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