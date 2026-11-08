Raiffeisen Bank under investigation over suspected unauthorized access to Përparim Rama’s account

Raiffeisen Bank under investigation over suspected unauthorized access to Përparim Rama’s account

The Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina has asked the Kosovo Police to launch an investigation into a financial security incident at Raiffeisen Bank.

The investigation was launched following suspicions that a bank employee had accessed the bank account of Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama without authorization. According to law enforcement sources, the suspect has been identified as Albion Ferati.

Të lidhura

None found

Investigators have yet to determine whether the suspected access was motivated by personal or professional reasons.

Raiffeisen Bank has confirmed that it received Rama’s complaint and launched an internal review. The bank also said it had taken the necessary measures and referred the matter to state institutions for further investigation.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 18:30

Tags: , , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet