Raiffeisen Bank under investigation over suspected unauthorized access to Përparim Rama’s account

The Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina has asked the Kosovo Police to launch an investigation into a financial security incident at Raiffeisen Bank.

The investigation was launched following suspicions that a bank employee had accessed the bank account of Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama without authorization. According to law enforcement sources, the suspect has been identified as Albion Ferati.

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Investigators have yet to determine whether the suspected access was motivated by personal or professional reasons.

Raiffeisen Bank has confirmed that it received Rama’s complaint and launched an internal review. The bank also said it had taken the necessary measures and referred the matter to state institutions for further investigation.