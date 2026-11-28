MP Erald Kapri of the Mundësia Party has denounced being struck with a toxic substance by a police officer during a protest held today.

In a video he posted on social media, Kapri is seen filming police officers in riot gear and helmets as they pursued and struck protesters.

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While demanding an explanation from the officers for using violence against peaceful protesters, the MP was attacked from behind with toxic gas, even though the police officer had realized that he was facing a member of parliament.

Kapri writes that he saw several young people being mercilessly beaten with rubber batons. According to him, as he was asking the police to stop, an officer who had identified him treacherously sprayed a large amount of gas directly into his face. The MP adds that if such an act was carried out against him in the middle of the square, one can imagine what was done to young people in the side streets. “You will be held accountable, one by one! You will not stop us!” he concludes.