Janevska on student protests: There is no reason for dissatisfaction when the measure provides them with more than they currently have

Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska said she sees no logical basis for protesting against a measure that provides students with more than they currently have. She made the comment after being asked about a student protest related to the student meal.

According to her, the right to protest is guaranteed by law; however, she sees no grounds for complaints regarding the proposed changes.

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“Protesting is a guaranteed right, but honestly, I do not understand what they would be protesting against. The state is offering them more than they had before, while they want to oppose it. This seems nonsensical to me,” Janevska said.

The minister also announced that a special working group has already been established to seek solutions for the student meal, and that the process is moving forward intensively.

“The working group has been formed and the project is progressing very quickly. Our interest is for this work to be completed as soon as possible. I am in constant communication with the relevant student assemblies, and I believe we have no obstacles — we will find a solution very soon,” the minister stressed.

Janevska added that the ministry is continuously investing in improving students’ living conditions through investments in student dormitories, support for scientific research activities and other measures focused on young people.