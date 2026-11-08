Rama’s resignation also demanded in London as diaspora protests developments in Albania

Rama’s resignation also demanded in London as diaspora protests developments in Albania

Protests against Edi Rama’s government have spread beyond Albania. In London, members of the Albanian diaspora gathered outside the Albanian Embassy to demand the prime minister’s removal and protest the political situation in the country.

Speaking live to News24, activist Silvana Xhaferri Hoxha said Albanians in England were following developments in Tirana with concern and felt affected by the situation in Albania.

Të lidhura

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According to her, participants were also protesting on behalf of the families and communities they had left behind in their homeland. She also condemned the violence used against activists during protests in the capital.

Hoxha said that Albanians in London and other parts of England opposed Albania’s political class, claiming that corruption had spread to almost every institution.

The activist said that, in addition to protesting, Albanians with dual citizenship had begun turning to international institutions and courts to report abuses in Albania.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 18:31

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