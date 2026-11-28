Analyst Fatos Lubonja described the absence of a joint representative structure as one of the main weaknesses of the protest held on November 28.

In an interview with “News24,” he said that the various movements, from the “Flamingos” and the “Bashkë” group to the students, failed to cooperate and come forward with a single representative body. According to him, the students did not take ownership of the movement, while the emergence of several student parties in different directions further weakened the protest.

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Lubonja also expressed suspicions that there may have been infiltrators at the rally, mentioning the masked individuals who carried out attacks. He said he did not know who was behind the attacks, but argued that division serves Prime Minister Edi Rama, who, in his view, works solely to preserve his power.

Speaking about the situation during the protest, the analyst described it as a scene of war, with police forces positioned on all sides. He stressed that the protesters’ peaceful demands were ignored and that the authorities chose to respond with force, increasing their armaments and relying on police control.

“It seemed to me like a wartime situation, with the police on all sides. The demand made peacefully was completely ignored. But he says, I have stronger police, I will increase armaments and rule over them. This is not a destabilizing opposition. But a square filled even with people coming from the Diaspora—everyone can see how this country is being governed. Rama is certainly weakened. True strength does not come from violence, but from legitimacy and credibility, whereas this repressive violence being used in this way, under the laws he has enacted, is a sign of weakness. I do not know who those attacking with masks are. There were, not the Flamingos, not the Bashkë party, but those they call the microphone people, those who led the march and who did not cooperate with one another and could not produce a representative body. Then the students came, but they did not take over that movement, while it should have been a collective effort. And now some student parties are appearing here and there, and in this respect it is a weakness of the protest, also because there are infiltrators. Rama works only for his own power. All he has to do is divide them, and he can remain calm,” Lubonja said.