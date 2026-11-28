The parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget will hold the final session of debate on amendments to the 2027 draft budget on Monday. Committee Chair Sanja Llukareska has scheduled the continuation of the meeting for 2 p.m.

No amendments were approved during today’s discussion. A total of 400 amendments were submitted to the proposed budget, most of which were withdrawn, while some were approved.

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According to the 2027 draft budget, total revenues are expected to reach 395.4 billion denars, or 5.7 percent more than in 2026. Total expenditures have been planned at 440.4 billion denars, representing an increase of 4.8 percent compared with 2026.

The budget deficit has been set at 45 billion denars, an amount equivalent to 3.5 percent of GDP and in line with the fiscal strategy for the 2027–2031 period.

A total of 40.8 billion denars has been allocated for capital investments, while tax revenues are projected at 223.1 billion denars, an increase of 6.4 percent.

Social transfers have been planned at 220.8 billion denars, or 4.1 percent more. Of this amount, 123.8 billion denars will be used to pay pensions, which are expected to increase by 4.8 percent in line with the statutory adjustment.