Migrant crisis worsens in Crete, with more than 1,100 arrivals within 24 hours and two fatalities

Crete and the island of Gavdos faced an extraordinary influx of migrants on Saturday. More than 1,100 people arrived on Greek shores aboard dozens of vessels, placing local authorities under strain.

The incident also had tragic consequences. Two people were pulled from the sea without signs of life in the Gavdos area and later died in hospital, while four others were injured. Search-and-rescue teams are continuing their work, as it is suspected that there may still be people at sea.

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Preliminary data indicate that at least 25 boats carrying migrants were spotted in the early hours of Saturday alone. Eighteen of them reached the shores of Heraklion, three arrived near Ierapetra and four in the southern part of Chania.

During eight rescue operations, two of which took place in the morning, 320 people were brought out of the sea. Around 940 migrants were identified in Kali Limenes, while at least 150 others reached the shore on their own.

Among those who arrived were women, children, infants and two pregnant women. Meanwhile, authorities are also checking reports of two more boats south of Ierapetra, where the number of people on board remains unclear.

The operations were supported by the Greek Coast Guard and the European agency Frontex.

The greatest pressure is being felt at the port of Heraklion, where more than 1,000 people are expected to be accommodated in a former cold-storage warehouse. In the past, the facility housed between 500 and 700 migrants, while authorities do not rule out the possibility that the number could reach 1,500.

Coast Guard officers have warned that the building does not provide the necessary conditions to accommodate such a large number of people and that it also lacks even the minimum standards for shelter.

The situation is expected to become even more difficult because of weather conditions. Heavy rainfall and falling temperatures are forecast from Sunday evening, while the weather is expected to worsen on Monday.

The lack of indoor facilities could force hundreds of migrants to remain unprotected from the rain and low temperatures, worsening the humanitarian crisis on the Greek island.