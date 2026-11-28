Minister of Defense Ermal Nufi commemorated Isa Boletini today, highlighting his role in the Albanian national movement and in establishing the first defensive structures of the Albanian state, on the 114th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

In a message published on social media, Nufi described Boletini as a symbol of national resistance and one of Ismail Qemali’s supporters.

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According to the minister, during the historic developments of 1912, Isa Boletini represented Kosovo and demonstrated that the aspiration for independence was not linked solely to the borders of the Albanian state, which were later determined by the great powers. He described this aspiration as the desire for freedom of all Albanians living in their lands in the Balkans.

Nufi emphasized that Boletini’s activities continued after the Declaration of Independence. As the organizer of the armed forces that defended the Vlora Government and the founder of the first National Guard, he made an important contribution to establishing the foundations of the defense of the Albanian state.

The minister distinguished between the historical roles of the two figures, saying that Ismail Qemali represented the political vision and diplomatic prudence behind the establishment of the Albanian state, while Isa Boletini symbolized the strength, courage and sacrifice of those who fought to make it a reality.

On the 114th anniversary, the Ministry of Defense singled out Boletini as one of the foundational figures in Albanian military history and as the embodiment of honor, loyalty, bravery and devotion to the homeland. In his message, Nufi stressed that Independence was proclaimed in Vlora, but the struggle for it had taken place throughout all Albanian lands.