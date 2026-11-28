The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has published preliminary data on the people who sought medical assistance following the November 28 protest in Tirana. A total of 34 people presented themselves at the University Trauma Hospital and the Mother Teresa University Hospital Center.

Of these, 30 injured people went to the University Trauma Hospital. They included 9 police officers, 12 protesters, 6 media representatives, including one foreign national, and 3 passers-by.

Të lidhura None found

Two police officers were sent to the Mother Teresa University Hospital Center for treatment. Meanwhile, one protester and one media representative left the hospital after receiving medical advice. A total of 26 patients continue to receive medical care at the Trauma Hospital and are in stable condition.

Five people sought assistance at the Mother Teresa University Hospital Center: 3 police officers, one protester and one security worker. According to the Ministry of Health, 4 of the injured people have left the hospital.