Pyrotechnic device explodes at school in Germany, injuring 10 students and sending five to hospital

Ten students were injured when a pyrotechnic device exploded at a secondary school in Oberhausen, Germany.

The incident occurred in the Osterfeld district at around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Police and emergency services arrived at the school.

Të lidhura None found

Initial investigations indicate that a group of students allegedly threw a firecracker into the gym changing room. Twelve fifth-grade students were inside.

Ten children were injured in the explosion. Five of them, aged 10 and 11, were taken to nearby hospitals for further medical examinations after complaining of headaches and ear discomfort.

After being notified of the incident, several parents and legal guardians went to the school immediately.

Police said that all the students suspected of being involved in the incident were identified at the scene. Authorities have not released the ages of those suspected of throwing the pyrotechnic device or the name of the school.

The investigation has been handed over to Criminal Investigation Department 12, which is working to clarify the circumstances of the incident fully.

Just four days before the incident in Oberhausen, a similar event occurred at a school in Neuwied, Germany.

During a break between classes, a firecracker exploded in the boys’ bathroom. Local media reported that the loud noise caused minor hearing injuries to eight students.

Police launched an investigation to determine how the explosion occurred in Neuwied and who was responsible. At the time, it was not reported whether any students had needed hospital treatment.

The two incidents within a few days have once again drawn attention to the dangers of pyrotechnic devices in schools, particularly for children’s safety.