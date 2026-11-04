Central Bank: Withdrawals for ALTA Banka AD Bitola clients without payment cards to begin in Bitola on November 5

Citizens who hold payment accounts at ALTA Banka AD Bitola but do not have payment cards will be able to withdraw cash at the counters of the bank’s main branch in Bitola starting Thursday, November 5, 2026, the Central Bank announced.

Several counters will be opened for this purpose at the branch at 21 Dobrivoje Radosavljević Street in Bitola.

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The service is intended for citizens who receive funds in their accounts but do not have a payment card, particularly pensioners and social assistance beneficiaries. The amount that may be withdrawn is up to 20,000 denars, the maximum limit permitted over a two-week period.

Starting November 6, including Saturday, November 7, the branch will operate in two shifts to serve as many clients as possible. Withdrawals will take place over several days according to a schedule; each citizen will receive an SMS notification stating the day and time they should come to the branch.

The Central Bank urges citizens to observe their assigned appointment and not to visit the branch on other days or before the time specified in the notification, to avoid crowding and long waits. Additional appointments will be arranged for those unable to attend at their scheduled time.

Only cash withdrawals will be processed at these counters; no other transactions will be available. The Central Bank also said that it is preparing to open counters for pensioners and social assistance beneficiaries in other cities across the country, and will provide details soon.