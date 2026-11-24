Chinese technology could be used in up to 75 percent of future European Volkswagen models

Up to 75 percent of future European Volkswagen models could be equipped with an electronic architecture developed in China. The company is seriously considering the technology, developed in collaboration with Chinese company Xpeng. The proposal has the personal backing of Volkswagen brand chief Thomas Schäfer.

The plan covers most future models from the Volkswagen, Škoda and Cupra brands. Known as CEA (China Electronic Architecture), the architecture was developed for vehicles in the Chinese market but could also serve as the foundation for electronic systems in European cars. Potential models include the next electric Golf, the Passat and the Škoda Enyaq.

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CEA is not a vehicle platform that includes the chassis, suspension or transmission. It is the electrical and electronic architecture connecting the car’s computers, sensors, safety equipment, infotainment system and other electronic components. It can be used in electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as models with conventional engines.

Cost is the main advantage of this solution. According to Volkswagen, CEA could reduce the number of electronic control units by around 30 percent, simplifying design and speeding up development. German media report that using it in European models could save the company four to five billion euros.

Choosing CEA for Europe would mark a significant shift in the German automaker’s strategy. For Western markets, Volkswagen has been working with US company Rivian on a different electronic architecture as part of a $5.8 billion partnership. Meanwhile, its software division, Cariad, has faced years of delays, high costs and difficulties developing new systems.

Schäfer has confirmed that using the Chinese architecture in Europe is being seriously considered, but no final decision has been made. One obstacle is adapting it to European regulations, particularly those concerning safety and data protection. This could reduce some of the savings offered by the Chinese solution.