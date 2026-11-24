Wadephul meets Tabaku in Berlin; European integration and ties between Albania and Germany discussed

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin. According to Tabaku, their conversation focused on Albanian-German relations, Albania’s progress toward European Union membership and opportunities to increase German investment in Albania.

During her stay in Berlin on November 23 and 24, the MP held high-level meetings at the Bundestag.

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On the morning of November 24, Tabaku took part in the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, organized by the Körber-Stiftung foundation. Her meeting with Wadephul was the highlight of her visit to the German capital.