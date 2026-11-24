German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin. According to Tabaku, their conversation focused on Albanian-German relations, Albania’s progress toward European Union membership and opportunities to increase German investment in Albania.
During her stay in Berlin on November 23 and 24, the MP held high-level meetings at the Bundestag.
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On the morning of November 24, Tabaku took part in the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, organized by the Körber-Stiftung foundation. Her meeting with Wadephul was the highlight of her visit to the German capital.