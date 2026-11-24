Sarkozy and Bruni face trial again over allegations of witness tampering and fraud

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president of France, and his wife, Carla Bruni, will once again appear before French justice.

Prosecutors in Paris have called for the couple to stand trial as part of an investigation into witness tampering and involvement in a criminal conspiracy allegedly aimed at carrying out organized fraud.

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The case, known in France as “Sauver Sarko,” centers on the withdrawal of allegations against Sarkozy by Franco-Lebanese intermediary Ziad Takieddine in November 2020. Investigators suspect the change of position may have been made in exchange for money.

Takieddine, who later died, was a key witness in the case concerning the alleged financing of Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign by former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

When he withdrew his statements, the intermediary was in Beirut, where he had fled after being convicted in another case. From there, he gave an interview to Paris Match magazine and the BFMTV television channel, denying his earlier allegations against Sarkozy. He claimed that investigator Serge Tournier had distorted his words during questioning.

After the interview was broadcast and published, Sarkozy said that “the truth is finally coming out.” But investigations launched in 2021 by French authorities responsible for combating corruption and financial crime raised suspicions that Takieddine’s statements were not sincere and may have been part of an attempt to influence the judicial proceedings.

A total of 11 people are expected to appear before the Paris Criminal Court. Under the current schedule, the trial will run from November 3 to December 2, 2027.

Sarkozy and Bruni are accused of “conspiracy to commit fraud by an organized criminal group” and “concealing the bribery of a witness.”

Among those set to stand trial is Michelle Marchand, known as “Mimi Marchand.” She faces charges of witness tampering, participating in the criminal conspiracy to commit fraud, and preparing to bribe foreign judicial officials.

The lawyers for Sarkozy, Bruni and Marchand did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

The new trial begins just days before France’s Court of Appeal is due to deliver its ruling on 10 defendants, including Sarkozy, in the case concerning the alleged financing of his 2007 presidential campaign by Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in Libya.