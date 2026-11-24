The Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina has asked the Basic Court in Peja to order the detention of four people suspected in connection with the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, which took place on October 25, 2026, in Vitomiricë, Peja. The request names her former mother-in-law, Nurije Sylaj, her former brother-in-law, Driton Sylaj, as well as Metë Pepaj and Gëzim Bobi.

Nurije and Driton Sylaj are suspected of helping Albert Sylaj commit the murder. The suspicions against Metë Pepaj and Gëzim Bobi relate to the alleged assistance they gave him after the crime. The investigation has also expanded to include the victim’s former husband, Jeton Sylaj, who is suspected of “Incitement to aggravated murder.”

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The prosecution’s request, obtained by Betimi për Drejtësi, says Nurije Sylaj is suspected of acting intentionally to prepare and facilitate the criminal offense committed by Albert Sylaj. According to the document, from October 22, 2026, when Arlinda Zekaj returned to live in the family home, Nurije Sylaj repeatedly photographed and recorded her, keeping footage of her presence and movements on her phone.

According to the prosecution, a video dated October 23, 2026, was also found on Nurije Sylaj’s phone, showing the victim walking in the city. She is suspected of having sent the recording to Driton Sylaj via WhatsApp.

The prosecution links these actions to suspected prior coordination with other people. It says the collection, monitoring and sharing of information about the victim’s whereabouts and movements were intended to create the conditions for, and facilitate, the execution of the alleged plan to kill her.

On the day of the murder, the prosecution says, Nurije Sylaj was at home—first in the living room and then in the bedroom—when Albert Sylaj attacked Arlinda Zekaj with an axe. According to the request, although she was present and knew what was happening, she did nothing to stop the attack.

In her statement after the incident, Nurije Sylaj is suspected of attempting to conceal the true circumstances and steer the investigation in another direction. She had claimed that the victim pushed her and knocked her down and that she was unconscious during the murder. The prosecution says the evidence collected so far does not support this account: in particular, security camera footage shows part of the incident and her presence as Albert Sylaj acted.

Nurije Sylaj is suspected of “Assistance in the commission of the criminal offense of ‘Aggravated murder,’” under Article 173, paragraph 1, points 1.3, 1.4 and 1.8, in conjunction with Article 33 of the Criminal Code.

Driton Sylaj is also suspected of intentionally helping Albert Sylaj prepare and facilitate the murder. According to the prosecution, he monitored Arlinda Zekaj’s movements and gathered information about her whereabouts. On October 23, 2026, he is suspected of recording the victim walking in the city and sending the video to Nurije Sylaj via WhatsApp. The footage was found on her phone.

The prosecution considers that Driton Sylaj carried out these actions knowing of other people’s plan to kill the victim. The information he passed on about her movements was allegedly intended to facilitate the crime. After the murder, Albert Sylaj informed Driton Sylaj about what had happened. Driton Sylaj is likewise suspected of “Assistance in the commission of the criminal offense of ‘Aggravated murder,’” under Article 173, paragraph 1, points 1.3, 1.4 and 1.8, in conjunction with Article 33 of the Criminal Code.

The prosecution suspects that, on October 25, 2026, Metë Pepaj intentionally helped Albert Sylaj evade detection and arrest. After Arlinda Zekaj’s murder, Pepaj allegedly picked him up in his vehicle and drove him to the village of Bec, away from where the competent authorities could find him. In this way, the prosecution says, Albert Sylaj temporarily evaded capture by police. Pepaj is suspected of “Providing assistance to perpetrators after the commission of a criminal offense,” under Article 380, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code.

Gëzim Bobi is also suspected of intentionally helping Albert Sylaj avoid detection and arrest. According to the request, on October 25, 2026, after Metë Pepaj had taken Albert Sylaj to Bec, Bobi picked him up and sheltered him at his home in Gjakova. On October 26, 2026, at around 11:30 a.m., he allegedly drove him in his own vehicle toward the village of Maznik so that he could continue hiding and evading the competent authorities. Bobi is suspected of “Providing assistance to perpetrators after the commission of criminal offenses,” under Article 380, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutor Armend Hamiti has determined that the conditions for pretrial detention have been met. The prosecution says there is a well-founded suspicion that Nurije and Driton Sylaj assisted Albert Sylaj in committing the offense, while Metë Pepaj and Gëzim Bobi assisted him afterward.

The prosecution says this suspicion is supported by physical and personal evidence gathered during the investigation. It highlights the examination of security camera footage and seized phones, other physical evidence, statements by the injured party, and records of the questioning of witnesses and defendant Albert Sylaj.

Another reason given for pretrial detention is the risk that, if released, the defendants could obstruct the proceedings. The prosecution cites the possibility of influencing, intimidating or pressuring witnesses, particularly their family members.

According to the request, an examination of the seized phones revealed disturbing and threatening communications directed at witness A.S. and the minor NN. The prosecution considers that these indicate a possibility of influencing their conduct and attitudes.

In a message to Albert Sylaj’s minor daughter, the case file says, insulting and demeaning words are used in connection with the circumstances of the case: “She’s a young girl, she can be fooled into something, may my mother f*** me if you don’t turn out worse than her.”

The prosecution says these communications point to a climate of pressure on people who know about the incident or could help clarify it. It also considers that releasing the defendants would create a risk of further criminal offenses.

The request asks the court to take into account the seriousness of the offense and the cruel manner in which it was committed, which the prosecution links to ruthless revenge against Arlinda Zekaj. It says the incident resulted from earlier actions by Jeton, Nurije and Driton Sylaj, which took place in the presence of the defendant’s children, namely the victim’s son. The prosecution also emphasizes that no steps were taken to prevent the murder, despite the possibility of intervening, in its view.

According to the prosecution, an examination of Nurije and Driton Sylaj’s phones shows that their main concern in their communications was not Arlinda Zekaj’s murder, but the possibility that their cooperation and involvement in the incident would be discovered.

In the case file obtained by Betimi për Drejtësi, the prosecution also cites communications in which, it says, the defendants apply pressure and make threats concerning the possibility of living with A.S.’s family. One of them says: “If I hear anything about that, if I see anything, know that I’ll smash both her and your brains on the ground, even if I never see the sun again.”

According to the prosecution, these threats show an intimidating attitude toward people who may know the circumstances of the case and indicate that unlawful conduct could continue if the defendants remain at liberty.

According to the case file, conversations between Driton and Nurije Sylaj suggest that Nurije Sylaj has particular influence over decision-making within the family. The prosecution says the communications show neither remorse nor any distancing from Arlinda Zekaj’s brutal murder. The request says their concern about their cooperation being discovered should be assessed alongside the other evidence gathered in the investigation to clarify their roles, relationships and attitudes toward Albert Sylaj’s planning and commission of the offense.

The prosecution also describes the threats against witness A.S. and the minor NN as troubling. In its assessment, the manner in which the offense was committed and its seriousness, the circumstances before and during the incident, and the defendants’ conduct afterward—including the threatening communications and their concern about their cooperation being discovered—together constitute concrete circumstances supporting the risk of further criminal offenses.

For these reasons, the prosecution considers that alternative measures would not be sufficient and is seeking pretrial detention to ensure that the criminal proceedings can be conducted properly and without obstruction.