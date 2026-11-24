Sveçla calls for a full investigation after four suspects are arrested in the murder of Arlinda Zekaj

Following the detention of four more people suspected of murdering Arlinda Zekaj, Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla has called for the investigation to pursue every lead until the case is fully solved.

In a post, Sveçla said that not only the perpetrators but also anyone who may have helped or facilitated the crime should be brought to justice.

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He stressed that the murder of women cannot be justified and that those responsible must receive the harshest punishment provided for by law.

Sveçla also referred to Naim Murseli’s life sentence for the murder of Liridona. He called for an investigation into anyone who knew Arlinda was in danger but did not intervene to protect her.

“No responsibility should go uninvestigated, and no violation should go unaddressed under the law,” the minister wrote.