CNN: Trump asks Republican donors for campaign funds and warns of another impeachment attempt

As polling places began to close, Donald Trump sent supporters a campaign fundraising message. CNN, citing journalist Caitlan Collins, reports that the U.S. president asked for their help to finish the job and warned of the possibility of another attempt to impeach him.

Trump warned that new proceedings against him could begin if Democrats win control of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections.

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In his message to supporters, he pledged to fight for them and their families every day. Trump also described Democrats as angrier and more dangerous than ever before.

The president also urged his supporters to stay engaged on Election Day, calling on them not to slow down that day.

Trump repeatedly raised this scenario during the election campaign. He said that if Democrats regained control of Congress, they could make another attempt to impeach him.

A Democratic majority in the House of Representatives would allow them to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Convicting him and removing him from office, however, would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

During his first term, Trump was impeached twice, in 2019 and 2021. Neither proceeding ended in a Senate conviction, so he was not removed from office.