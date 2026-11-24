According to a 2026 national survey by the organization “Analitika,” 48.1% of adults in Macedonia smoke every day. The study, which included 1,065 participants, shows that the figure has risen from 43%, with around half of the adult population now smoking.

The data also show that tobacco consumption has intensified compared with 2020. More than a quarter of smokers smoke over 20 cigarettes a day, while approximately 40% smoke between 10 and 20.

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Professor Borce Trenovski, according to TV24, believes the discussion about smoking should focus on two issues: its impact on household budgets and health, and the economic and fiscal effects that could help strengthen this area.

Health Minister Sasho Kllekovski spoke about the anti-smoking law, which has been stalled in parliamentary procedures. He said he places particular importance on banning the sale of tobacco products to minors and noted that, according to reports, more than two-thirds of them were not refused when they tried to buy cigarettes.