She thought she had menstrual cramps, but the 28-year-old gave birth to her daughter in the bathtub without knowing she was pregnant

Helen Dale, 28, from Illinois in the United States, did not know she was pregnant. The pain she had mistaken for menstrual cramps was actually a sign of labor, and just minutes after getting into the bathtub, she gave birth to a baby girl.

The incident took place on November 22, 2025. Helen woke up with severe abdominal pain that felt like menstrual cramps, although this time they were more intense than usual.

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It was her partner Justin Hile’s 32nd birthday, so at first she did not pay much attention to the pain. The couple even went out for pizza, without Helen realizing that labor had begun.

At around 7 p.m., the pain became so intense that she thought it might be appendicitis. To calm herself, she filled the bathtub with warm water. After just 10 minutes, she felt the need to push and, with the first push, realized that a baby’s head was emerging.

Helen recalls being shocked at that moment: she did not understand what was happening, but she knew the baby was being born and that she had to keep pushing.

After the second push, she was holding her daughter in her arms. Helen freed the umbilical cord, cleared the baby’s nose, carefully turned her over and rubbed her back until the baby began to cry. Helen then cried as well. The first words she said to her daughter, she recalls, were a question: who was she?

Justin was in the next room and had not realized what was happening. The sight he encountered shocked him, and he called emergency services. Helen says she initially asked him to get the number for non-emergency cases because she thought the most difficult part was over.

An ambulance took her to the hospital, where the doctors were also surprised by the circumstances of the birth. The girl was named Clara. She weighed about 2.3 kilograms at birth and, apart from her low weight, was in good health.

Helen was discharged from the hospital after one day, while Clara remained under medical care for five days. According to the explanation the doctors gave her, the tilted position of the uterus and the placenta’s placement at the front of the uterus may have prevented her from noticing the baby’s movements during pregnancy.

Throughout that period, the 28-year-old had almost no noticeable symptoms. She had gained only around 4.5 kilograms, which she attributed to eating more, while her abdomen had not visibly swollen.

Helen says the event still seems unbelievable to her, even after a year. Not even her mother, who works as a nurse practitioner, had noticed the pregnancy when they met a week before the birth.

Clara’s arrival was unexpected for another reason as well: Helen had not wanted to have children, while Justin had long hoped to become a father. They had known each other for only 11 months before their daughter was born and had bought their home just three weeks earlier.

After the birth, family members and friends helped the couple with baby clothes, a crib and a stroller. The space that had been intended as a playroom was converted into Clara’s room.

Helen says the sudden transition from a child-free life to motherhood was a major change, but she would not change her experience for anything. Although she had previously decided not to become a mother, she says that her bond with Clara formed without difficulty.

One of the most beautiful parts of the experience, she says, has been watching Justin become a father. According to Helen, he is wonderful in the role and devoted to their daughter. Today, Clara is at the center of their lives, while Helen calls her arrival the biggest surprise life could have brought her.