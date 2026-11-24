Tahiri criticizes handling of five justice reform laws: Without broad inclusion, there is no reform

AAK MP Besnik Tahiri has voiced his opposition to the way the package of five laws concerning justice reform is being advanced.

In a social media post, he described it as concerning that the reform was moving forward without genuinely taking into account comments and recommendations from civil society, as well as substantive amendments proposed by the opposition.

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Tahiri said a process cannot be called inclusive if it sidelines the voices of stakeholders who should be involved.

According to him, justice reform requires dialogue, accountability and broad inclusion, rather than one-sided political processes.

“Justice reform is not carried out by excluding, ignoring and imposing. It is carried out through dialogue, accountability and inclusiveness. Justice cannot be reformed through one-sided political processes. In other words, there is no reform without inclusiveness!” Tahiri wrote.