Minister of Economy and Labor, Besar Durmishi, stated that the minimum wage in March next year could see an increase of around 7 to 8 percent. However, he clarified that the final percentage will be determined based on the cost of living and the performance of the average wage at the national level, while the adjustment will be carried out according to the formula agreed upon between the Government, employers, and trade unions.

Durmishi emphasized that given the annual increase of 3.5 percent in the minimum wage over the last two years, the preliminary assessment points to an increase of 7 to 8 percent next year as well. He added that together with contributions, the total increase in the minimum wage could reach around 3,000 denars, but he did not provide definitive figures, stressing that the calendar year must be closed and the cost of living as well as the average net wage of the previous year must be analyzed in order to determine the exact number.

Të lidhura None found

Regarding the trade unions’ demands for a larger increase in the minimum wage, Durmishi expressed his opposition. He warned that any increase that goes beyond the agreed formula and is not supported by economic indicators and productivity could trigger an inflationary crisis and harm citizens’ purchasing power.

Referring to the current inflation rate of 3.3 percent, which reflects the cost of living, Durmishi pointed out that next year there will be an increase in the minimum wage. He emphasized that the trade unions are demanding a higher increase than the one foreseen by the formula they themselves have accepted, but added that such an increase without being supported by economic parameters and productivity would lead to an inflationary crisis and to the need for more work to manage the situation, thus harming purchasing power itself.