Police searches in Shtip and Skopje target IT manager at Goce Delčev University

Police searches in Shtip and Skopje target IT manager at Goce Delčev University

Police have begun searches at several addresses in Shtip and Skopje as part of an investigation involving an IT department manager at Goce Delčev University (UGD).

He is suspected of abuse of official position, as well as damaging and unlawfully accessing computer systems.

Të lidhura

None found

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the searches are being conducted under a court order obtained by the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Shtip. The investigation concerns the criminal offenses of “abuse of official duty and authority” and “damaging and unauthorized access to a computer system,” which R.T. is suspected of committing. He is the manager of the IT department at Goce Delčev University in Shtip. Authorities said they would provide the public with full information after the operation is completed.

Officers from the Criminal Police, the Shtip and Skopje Departments of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Cybercrime Department are taking part in the operation.

The rector of Goce Delčev University has commented on the case, emphasizing that the institution is cooperating fully and without restriction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecution authorities so that the matter can be resolved quickly and completely.

UGD said it has zero tolerance for corruption and abuse in the academic environment, adding that it believes cases like this help strengthen the quality and objectivity of education.

“We want to assure all members of the academic community, especially students, teaching and administrative staff, as well as the wider public, that UGD remains committed to the fundamental academic values of integrity and truthfulness, and continues to take an active role in combating misconduct. Students and their education are at the heart of everything we do. Teaching, academic obligations, scientific research, and international cooperation with a number of renowned European universities remain our top priority,” UGD said in its statement.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 13:31

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