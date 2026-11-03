New audio recording of Arlinda Zekaj’s conversation with a police officer: He told her to return home even though the people she asked about would be there

An audio recording released on Tuesday by lawyer Besnik Berisha captures a conversation Arlinda Zekaj had with a police officer before her murder. In it, she asks how the police and prosecution were handling her case.

The officer asks whether the investigator had given her any explanation, but Arlinda replies that he had told her nothing. He then says she can also speak with her lawyer about what the investigator and the prosecutor on duty had said.

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According to the officer, the security camera footage would be reviewed the next day. He explains that, for the time being, the matter was not considered a case but had been recorded as an official note, which he describes as a kind of “half-case.” When Arlinda asks which cameras he means, he says they are the cameras at the house.

Arlinda then asks what the prosecutor had said about her returning home. The officer replies that she should go back. She asks whether the people she was concerned about would no longer be there, but he confirms that they would be at the house.