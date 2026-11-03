Miteva: Elections will not change how the governing coalition operates

The election result will not affect how the governing coalition operates, as it continues to be based on a shared program, Government spokesperson and president of the VMRO-DPMNE Women’s Union Marija Miteva told TV 24. She said VLEN failed to take the opportunity to distinguish itself from DUI and, instead of moving away from ethnic rhetoric, chose the opposite direction.

Miteva said VMRO-DPMNE’s campaign was positive and unifying, focused on its program and the trust of citizens. She emphasized that “One Brvenica for Everyone” is not just a slogan, but an approach the Government will continue to follow by supporting the municipality through projects.

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According to her, VMRO-DPMNE did not engage in political maneuvering. Miteva recalled that VLEN put forward its candidate in the first round, but stressed that this would not affect the coalition in government, which is based on a shared program and its implementation by institutions.

She added that VLEN could have shown it was different from DUI by distancing itself from ethnic rhetoric and presenting itself differently, but, she said, it missed that opportunity and acted in the opposite direction.

Miteva welcomed the will of the citizens, but said that during the elections, planes carrying people who had come to vote were also seen.

“We cannot fight demographics. We remain committed, and I am certain of what we have said: that with our candidate, Stojancho Radichevski, the municipality of Brvenica would truly have developed,” Miteva concluded.