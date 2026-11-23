Qatar seeks to revive US-Iran dialogue as Trump warns of strikes after New Year

Qatar has launched a new diplomatic initiative to bring the United States and Iran closer, aiming to stop the war and reopen channels of communication between the two countries.

The effort is unfolding amid heightened tensions, as US President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of launching further military strikes against Tehran if talks fail to produce results.

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Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani is holding meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The talks aim to create conditions for negotiations between Washington and Tehran to resume, either directly or through mediation.

Although the meeting is not necessarily expected to produce an immediate agreement, Qatar is trying to keep diplomatic channels open and prevent the conflict from escalating.

The contact between Qatari and US officials follows meetings between Qatari mediators and Iranian representatives in Germany. The discussions, which lasted about two hours, focused on the possibility of reviving the diplomatic process to end the war.

Iran has put forward a proposal for a two-day settlement that would involve easing US economic sanctions on Tehran and ending the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In return for these measures, Tehran proposes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply is transported.

However, the US administration does not appear willing to accept Iran’s terms. Marco Rubio has described Tehran’s offer as “unacceptable, unreasonable and unrealistic.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has warned that new military strikes against Iran could be considered after New Year if no agreement is reached.

The US president wants a long-term agreement ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. He says Washington is not seeking a temporary deal, but a solution that would settle the issue once and for all.

Trump has described the negotiations as difficult and Iranian officials as “very difficult,” signaling that deep differences remain between the two sides.

Despite the clash in positions, the continuation of diplomatic contacts shows that efforts to find a way out of the conflict are still underway.

Doha’s initial aim is to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table, without requiring the parties to reach a final agreement immediately.

The most difficult issue remains the disagreement between the US demand for a lasting solution to Iran’s nuclear program and Iran’s demand for the lifting of sanctions and the naval blockade.

As Washington keeps the option of military intervention on the table, Qatar is trying to prevent a new wave of escalation and create space for the conflict to end through diplomacy.