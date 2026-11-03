Sela sees Brvenica as a step toward Butel, while Kostovski responds

The victory of Arkin Jahiji, the Albanian candidate in Brvenica, prompted reactions that extended beyond the municipality. Ziadin Sela, chairman of the Albanian League, congratulated Jahiji and said that after Brvenica, the goal should be to retake Kičevo and secure the first Albanian victory in Butel.

“Congratulations to all Albanians in the Municipality of Brvenica on today’s victory, achieved with determination, hard work and dedication. Special thanks to the diaspora, which once again showed its strength and love for the homeland. The victory in Brvenica is great news and should serve as a starting point for an equally important undertaking that lies ahead for all of us: retaking Kičevo and winning in Butel,” said Ziadin Sela, chairman of the Albanian League.

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Sela’s message prompted a response from Butel’s incumbent mayor, Darko Kostovski. In a social media post, he also drew comparisons with combat sports.

“Ziadin Sela has said that Butel is next. Yes, next for an even harder knockout that will leave your ears ringing for six months! Butel is not prey, and there is no room here for thugs roaming the streets and seeing every green space as an opportunity to put up a new building. That era is over,” said Darko Kostovski, mayor of Butel.

Kostovski added that Butel’s development would not be stopped by people who, in his words, have a “19th-century mentality.” He called Sela weak at math. The debate over math and combat sports, however, appears likely to get a definitive answer in three years, at the next local elections, when it will become clear who did the calculations correctly and who will be counting to ten after a political knockout.