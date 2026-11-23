Interior Minister Panče Toškovski said the Ministry of Interior had taken all necessary actions regarding the arrested person as part of the investigation into threats against the president.

He said institutions were continuing their work to fully clarify the incident and that new information was expected soon, in cooperation with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Të lidhura None found

The threatening letter was found on November 18 in President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova’s public office in central Skopje.

Office staff reported the case to the police. In connection with the incident, the Ministry of Interior arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of leaving the letter. It is still unknown what it contains or who the threats are specifically directed at.