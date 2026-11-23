A nationwide strike has hit Belgium, disrupting a significant portion of transport and public services. The protest is aimed at the federal government’s austerity measures.

Disruptions have affected trains, buses, schools and other public services, as well as air transport. Hundreds of flights and trains have been canceled, while major airports have curtailed operations.

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Air traffic controller Skeyes announced that it could not guarantee normal services at Belgian airports, leading to a nationwide halt in air traffic during Monday’s strike. Brussels Airport said all arriving and departing flights would be canceled from 07:00 to 21:00 local time.

Operations were also suspended at Charleroi Airport, which mainly serves low-cost airlines, including Ryanair. According to the Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents around 25 carriers, this is the 11th strike to affect Belgian airspace in as many months.

Unions have called the protests against the economic policies of Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s government. The government aims to save around €10 billion in the coming years to reduce the budget deficit.

The savings plan has sparked disagreements within the governing coalition and increased uncertainty about the cabinet’s future. De Wever previously tendered his resignation to King Philippe, but the monarch rejected it, giving the prime minister more time to overcome the political deadlock.

After another round of budget talks failed, De Wever set December 31 as the deadline for reaching an agreement on next year’s budget. The prime minister’s office has warned that if no agreement is reached by the end of the year, the government could become paralyzed and cease to function.

Measures under consideration include cuts to public spending, particularly in health care, and an increase in VAT. Unions, meanwhile, are calling for high-income earners to shoulder part of the financial burden through higher taxes.

Discontent over the rising cost of living is growing, and Belgium is facing repeated protests. Similar social and economic tensions are also emerging in other European countries.