Kosovo launches digital wallet for documents and electronic signatures on phones

The Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration has unveiled the National Electronic Identity and Digital Wallet Platform.

The launch was hailed as a fundamental shift in the digital sector, enabling citizens and businesses to identify themselves and sign documents electronically.

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Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said digitalization is changing how citizens access public services, bringing institutions closer to them without requiring their physical presence.

He said the platform would save citizens time, spare them unnecessary journeys and allow them to complete administrative procedures from any location without having to print documents.

Kurti described the platform, together with the “iSign” electronic signature app, as an important step in Kosovo’s digital transformation.

In his remarks, he stressed that the shift from visiting offices to accessing services anywhere and at any time means institutions effectively come to citizens, rather than the other way around. According to the prime minister, digitalization is about time saved, journeys no longer needed, tasks completed wherever citizens happen to be and documents that no longer need to be printed. With the launch of the National Electronic Identity and Digital Wallet Platform and the “iSign” app, he added, the Republic of Kosovo is making significant progress on its digital journey.

The European Union’s ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel, announced that the EU has invested 2.3 million euros in the platform.

He stressed that the investment is part of a broader partnership between the EU and Kosovo, with the EU serving as the country’s largest partner and donor, supporting Kosovo’s modernization and integration into the EU. Thanks to this cooperation, Schuebel added, Kosovo’s citizens can now have a secure digital identity on their phones.

The minister responsible for the portfolio, Lulëzon Jagxhiu, also described the launch as an important step in the country’s digital transformation.

He explained that citizens use their phones in everyday life to communicate, make payments and carry out many tasks, but when they needed to verify their identity or sign a document, they were often required to appear in person or obtain paper documents. He said these actions can now be completed digitally, while electronic identity is one of the foundations of trust in digital services and transactions.