Murrizi: Mazniku’s territorial changes could pave the way for Veliaj to run again in Tirana

A heated confrontation took place on News24’s “Prime News24” program between Myslym Murrizi and analyst Arbër Hitaj. The discussion focused on Erion Veliaj’s political future, territorial reorganization and tensions within the Socialist Party.

Murrizi raised concerns about how Tirana’s territorial map is being changed, arguing that the process could give Veliaj a way to avoid the legal limit of three terms.

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He said that incorporating the administrative units of Rinas and Domje into the new structure would change the municipality’s status. As a result, he claimed, it would no longer be considered the same existing municipal unit, allowing Veliaj to run again.

Arbër Hitaj, for his part, said that Erion Veliaj would not be the Socialist Party’s candidate. He also spoke about a possible clash between the mayor and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The debate also addressed Veliaj’s statements that his life had been threatened, as well as his relationship with Prime Minister Rama.

Hitaj said Veliaj had now realized that some of the political battle and attacks against him were connected to Rama. According to the analyst, the situation could lead to further clashes in the future.

Excerpts from the studio discussion:

Murrizi: This is a confrontation between the traditional PPSH and the Mjaft group. By changing the territorial map, Mazniku has done Veliaj a favor. By incorporating two administrative units, he has overcome the legal obstacle that prevented him from running, because this is no longer an existing municipality but a new one.

Hitaj: Mr. Veliaj will not be the Socialist Party’s candidate.

Murrizi: Have you spoken to him? Erion Veliaj will be his own candidate, an independent running outside the party. Mazniku has removed the legal obstacle to a third term. With the inclusion of Rinas and Domje, this is no longer the same municipality. That is why I also see a clash between the Mjaft group and the rest.

Hitaj: Mr. Veliaj has said that the prime minister is threatening his life. How much further can he go than that?

Murrizi: Kastriot Islami did the same thing when party militants went to his house… A group of Socialists…

Hitaj: Mr. Veliaj has crossed what could be considered the red line in a statement. He said that Rama had him sent to Fier prison on orders, not by SPAK. He was in Durrës and was transferred to Fier because that was what the prime minister decided. At that point, Veliaj became convinced that some of the political battle and attacks against him were directed by Mr. Rama. Now Rama says he will not deal with Veliaj, but what does he have to do with Veliaj’s dismissals? That is not the prime minister’s responsibility. Still, it appears this is only the first phase, and further developments are expected. Veliaj is speaking now because he has realized that some of the persecution against him came from Mr. Rama.