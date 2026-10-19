Mickoski seeks outright victory in Bërvenica and promises accountability to citizens

Hristijan Mickoski, prime minister and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, said the result achieved in Bërvenica came with a great responsibility toward the municipality and its residents. He expressed his intention for his party to secure a complete victory in the second round of elections for mayor of the municipality, TV21 reports.

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“Our work for Bërvenica will continue. The victory is important, but our responsibilities toward this municipality are just as great. We will act through concrete projects, with responsibility and by respecting every citizen. The goal is a Bërvenica for everyone. Let us keep our unity strong and move toward a complete victory,” Mickoski said.

Earlier, Stojançe Radiçevski, the party’s candidate for mayor of Bërvenica, also spoke to the media. He likewise expects to receive greater support in the second round.