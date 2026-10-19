Mickoski: Agreement to cut fuel prices by two denars nearing finalization

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that talks with supplier “Okta” on an additional reduction in fuel prices are in their final stage.

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He said he expected the agreement to be reached soon, confirming that the planned discount was two denars.

“Yes, we are negotiating, and I think we are very close to an agreement on a two-denar discount,” Mickoski said during his visit to the Municipality of Cheshinovo-Obleshevo.

According to the prime minister, the country’s citizens pay among the lowest fuel prices in Europe. He stressed that in some European countries, diesel and unleaded petrol cost more than three euros, while in his country the price is below 1.6 euros per liter.

“Citizens have the lowest prices in Europe when it comes to fuel. We already have countries in Europe where diesel and unleaded petrol are sold for more than three euros, while in our country they are below 1.6 euros per liter, the lowest price in Europe. We will continue with that policy,” Mickoski said.

Mickoski said that international developments remained complicated, describing the current period as the biggest energy crisis humanity could remember.

He added that supplies were proceeding well so far and that the necessary quantities of all types of fuel had been secured through the end of the year. According to him, next year was also not expected to bring major turbulence, although challenges would continue.

“For the moment, we are doing very well. We have secured quantities of all types of fuel through the end of the year, and next year will also be a year in which I do not expect major turbulence, although there will certainly be challenges. Since we have the lowest fuel prices, citizens from neighboring countries come here to refuel, which has doubled fuel consumption in the border areas,” Mickoski said.