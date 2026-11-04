Maqedonci and Germany’s representative to NATO discuss defense cooperation in Berlin

Deepening Kosovo–Germany relations in the defense sector was the focus of a meeting Kosovo’s Minister of Defense, Ejup Maqedonci, held during his visit to Berlin with Ambassador Dr. Detlef Wachter, Germany’s Permanent Representative to NATO.

Announcing the meeting in a post, Maqedonci said the discussion covered opportunities for members of the Kosovo Security Force to receive training, pursue education and develop professionally at NATO schools and through NATO courses.

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In his full post, the minister said it was a pleasure to meet Ambassador Wachter in Berlin. He said their exchange of views focused on strengthening the partnership between the Republic of Kosovo and Germany, with particular attention to defense cooperation.

According to Maqedonci, an important part of the discussion was devoted to exploring opportunities for training, education and professional development for Kosovo Security Force personnel through NATO schools and courses.

The minister also said he had discussed with Wachter NATO membership as a strategic objective of the Republic of Kosovo, as well as the importance of partners’ support on that path.

At the end of his post, Maqedonci emphasized that Germany remains an important strategic partner of the Republic of Kosovo, both in building its defense capabilities and in advancing toward Euro-Atlantic integration.