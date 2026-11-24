Elon Musk has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling that found him liable for defrauding Twitter shareholders. The case stems from his attempt to back out of the platform’s acquisition in 2022.

In an appeal filed Monday evening, he challenges the jury’s conclusion that his public statements caused shareholders billions of dollars in losses.

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The lawsuit stems from a May 13, 2022, post in which Musk said the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold” pending verification of the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

In his appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, based in San Francisco, Musk argues that shareholders did not prove his post caused the stock’s decline in value.

He says no connection was established between the post and the claim that it contained materially false information. According to Musk, investors are seeking to hold him liable for securities fraud simply because the stock price fell. On May 13, 2022, Twitter shares lost 9.7% of their value, falling to $40.72 per share.

Musk also challenges the judge’s decision to treat the case as a class action. He argues that some investors may not have considered his post when deciding to sell their shares.

The shareholders, for their part, accused the billionaire of using concerns about fake and spam accounts as a pretext to back out of the deal or pressure the company into accepting a lower price.

According to their claims, the stock price remained low until October 2022, when Musk agreed to complete the acquisition at his original offer of $54.20 per share.

In July, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco upheld the ruling in favor of the shareholders. He said there was “substantial evidence of falsity” in Musk’s May 13 post and that doubts or reservations about completing a transaction do not justify defrauding investors.

The shareholders’ lawyers had not yet commented on Musk’s latest appeal. One of them previously said that if the ruling is upheld, the billionaire could be required to pay about $2.6 billion, plus interest.

Class actions allow investors to join together in a single case and seek compensation without each having to file a separate lawsuit.

After buying Twitter, Musk renamed the platform X. The company was later folded into SpaceX, his aerospace and satellite giant. The latest appeal marks another legal battle for Musk as he seeks to avoid the financial consequences of the ruling in favor of the shareholders.