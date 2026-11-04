Kosovo president honors American general Steven Osborn with Presidential Military Medal

Kosovo president honors American general Steven Osborn with Presidential Military Medal

Justina Shiroka Pula, President of the Republic of Kosovo, awarded the Presidential Military Medal of the Republic of Kosovo to General Steven Osborn, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.

The honor recognized Osborn’s outstanding leadership, his role in developing and strengthening Kosovo’s defense capabilities, and his contribution to deepening cooperation between the Iowa National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force.

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President Shiroka Pula noted that, over fifteen years, the partnership between the Iowa National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force has helped improve the force’s professional and operational capabilities. This cooperation has taken place through training, joint exercises and exchanges of experience.

She expressed gratitude for General Osborn’s commitment and his support for the development and advancement of the Kosovo Security Force.

According to the statement, the President emphasized that the partnership with the United States is strategically important to Kosovo and is based on mutual trust and shared values. She added that their friendship and cooperation would continue to grow in the future.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:45

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