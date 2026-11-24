During the “Forum for Renewal” in Durrës, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha accused Prime Minister Edi Rama and warned that, in his view, people linked to criminal gangs, along with the man he called the “Padrino,” would face the law.

Berisha also criticized the parliamentary elections, calling them an electoral farce held under a party-state system. He said the public administration was used to influence voters and undermine a level playing field.

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As examples, he cited 4,300 events held during the election period, the arrest of the leaders of two opposition parties, the distribution of 100 euros to 760,000 pensioners during the campaign, and the waiving of 2.1 billion euros in fines and late-payment interest. Berisha said promises of jobs, property legalization and ownership certificates also influenced the process.

The Democratic Party leader named people who, he said, had influenced the May 11 elections and accused the government of protecting people linked to crime.

He praised the resilience of Democratic Party supporters and the protests held from December of last year through May, saying the opposition had refused to become a façade political force.

Excerpts from Berisha’s speech:

I greet you and want to express my appreciation for your votes and your resilience.

On May 11, journalists reported from Durrës that the elections were being controlled by a gang. Its members, among them Elvis Troplini, who is now hiding in mouse holes and being protected by the state, moved from one polling station to another.

I give you my word here before you: there will be no mouse hole in Albania or anywhere in the world where they can hide. Wherever they are, they will be found and brought before the law.

It is not just them. The Avdyls, the Çelas and the others, wherever they are in Shkodër, Elbasan, Fier or Vlorë, will no longer be able to intimidate and frighten citizens. Those days are coming to an end, and they, along with their Padrino, will face the law.

Brothers and sisters, your resilience as a genuine opposition was of historic importance. It defeated every attempt to create a façade opposition, as Edi Rama wanted.

Thanks to your resilience, the Democratic Party was able to show the world that the May 11 elections were held under a party-state system.

Yesterday I was speaking with Oerd Bylykbashi. I reminded him that in January 1991, when the students’ hunger strike was being prepared, one of their demands was the separation of the state from the party, because a party-state existed then.

When the state and the party are united, there are no elections; there is an electoral farce. Back then, we were approaching elections. Today, 35 years later, the most credible international observers state unanimously in their reports that the party must be separated from the state in Albania. This is Edi Rama’s dark legacy.

You stood firm, even though 4,300 illegal events were organized with the sole aim of influencing your vote during a period when the law did not allow them.

In the election year, the leaders of the two main opposition parties were arrested, while a third was placed under criminal investigation.

During the campaign, 100 euros were distributed to 760,000 pensioners. In addition, 2.1 billion euros in fines and interest were waived, a measure affecting 210,000 families and 84,000 businesses.

Look at what was done to undermine your vote. The planting of 29,000 hectares of cannabis was decreed, and thousands of employment forms, property legalizations and ownership certificates were signed.

All this led the international community to conclude that the elections were held under the control of the party-state and were an electoral farce. These positions were reflected in a series of international resolutions.

For these reasons, Democrats in Durrës and across Albania began protesting in December of last year and continued through May of this year, in the most powerful protests.