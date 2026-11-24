Sokolova: The flames started near the back door, while the crowd was trapped at the main entrance

Anastasia Sokolova, a witness called by the defense of the first defendant, Dejan Jovanov Deko, said today during a hearing held at the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje, at the “Idrizovë” prison, that at the “Pulse” nightclub she had noticed only fire extinguishers near the ticket counter.

During questioning by Deko’s lawyers, she said that she had worked part-time at “Pulse” on weekends from 2022 to 2025. On March 16, the evening when the incident occurred, Sokolova was at the bar and was paid by the day. According to her, Deko supervised the work and assigned tasks to the employees.

Të lidhura None found

“Apart from Deko, no one assigned us work,” the witness said.

Sokolova also said that the nightclub underwent renovations in 2024. After the work, the terraces above the bar were removed and cabins were installed on both sides of the stage.